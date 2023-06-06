Tarrant County chase ends in kidnapping suspect arrest

The suspect in query has been charged with 3 other crimes following a police chase with Tarrant County deputies on Monday night time. The fees come with kidnapping, evading arrest or detention with a car, and annoyed attack towards a public servant.

Tarrant County legislation enforcement spoke back to a kidnapping in development round 6:20 PM on Monday. A suspect had it appears attempted to abduct a kid at a location on Lansman Drive. The mom of the kid gave deputies the make, style, and tag collection of the car, which led them to the suspect’s deal with in Crowley. - Advertisement -

Police tried to prevent and communicate to the suspect, 62-year-old Steven Bayse, at his place of dwelling in Crowley, however he refused to cooperate. Bayse then led legislation enforcement on a chase, preventing more than one instances prior to proceeding to escape. During the pursuit, legislation enforcement tried a high-risk prevent whilst Bayse used to be stopped at a purple gentle, however he drove off and collided with 3 patrol cars, just about hitting a deputy.

After this collision, Bayse pulled right into a grocery retailer parking space the place he used to be apprehended and brought into custody. He is recently being held at Tarrant County prison on a $125,000 bond.