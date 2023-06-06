Migrants in Sacramento receive food, housing as California officials weigh charges against Florida – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Religious teams are offering meals and housing for South American migrants who have been flown to Sacramento beneath allegedly false pretenses. The migrants, most commonly from Colombia and Venezuela, arrived in California after being promised jobs by way of other people purporting to paintings for Florida’s executive. The flights have been organized by way of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his management, who’ve confronted accusations of kidnapping or different charges due to the delivery. DeSantis and different Florida officials have neither showed nor denied involvement in the transportation of the migrants.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and religion-primarily based teams have come in combination to assist the rookies. The migrants are staying at two undisclosed places and feature been given meals, clothes and cell phones to touch their households. The coalition could also be offering the migrants with clinical and felony services and products, and connecting them with immigration lawyers to reschedule courtroom hearings.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating whether or not felony or civil charges will also be pursued against DeSantis and his management. California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted that kidnapping charges is usually a chance. DeSantis introduced his presidential bid simply weeks in the past and has often used Newsom as a political foil, casting his personal governing way as a type for the country.

It stays unclear whether or not the hot arrivals in Sacramento plan to stick or will search to head in different places. At provide, the migrants are in the care of native advocacy teams, who’ve taken them to a thrift retailer to pick clothes and equipped them with foods in their selection. None of the hot arrivals spoke all over a news convention on Tuesday.

