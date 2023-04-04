Tampa General Hospital hosts event to educate community on child abuse

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is website hosting an event this Thursday aimed toward teaching the community on child abuse.

Called the TGH Child Abuse Prevention Symposium, or CAPS for brief, the six-hour event will assist members establish thermal accidents related to non-accidental trauma in youngsters, acknowledge the affects of child abuse on early youth construction and extra.

ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley shall be in attendance as a visitor speaker on the Pinwheel Planting Ceremony.

The audience contains healthcare execs in addition to educators, however somebody in need of to be informed extra about those issues is inspired to attend.

In-person registration for CAPS will start at 7:30 a.m. on April 13. The symposium starts at 8 a.m. Participants can attend the event on-site on the Symposium Pinwheel Planting within the Rose Garden at TGH or on-line.

For extra information and registration, click here.