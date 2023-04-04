Tuesday, April 4, 2023
type here...
Florida

Tampa General Hospital hosts event to educate community on child abuse

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Tampa General Hospital hosts event to educate community on child abuse


TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is website hosting an event this Thursday aimed toward teaching the community on child abuse.

Called the TGH Child Abuse Prevention Symposium, or CAPS for brief, the six-hour event will assist members establish thermal accidents related to non-accidental trauma in youngsters, acknowledge the affects of child abuse on early youth construction and extra.

- Advertisement -

ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley shall be in attendance as a visitor speaker on the Pinwheel Planting Ceremony.

The audience contains healthcare execs in addition to educators, however somebody in need of to be informed extra about those issues is inspired to attend.

In-person registration for CAPS will start at 7:30 a.m. on April 13. The symposium starts at 8 a.m. Participants can attend the event on-site on the Symposium Pinwheel Planting within the Rose Garden at TGH or on-line.

- Advertisement -

For extra information and registration, click here.



Source link

Previous article
Brandon Miller, shrouded in controversy at Alabama, to enter NBA draft
Next article
An Unexpected Place to Find Kindness: What Made Me Feel Like I Belong

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks