Brandon Miller, shrouded in controversy at Alabama, to enter NBA draft

Miller discovered himself the article of derision via opposing enthusiasts after he used to be connected via police testimony to the deadly January capturing of a girl in Tuscaloosa. Police mentioned Miller delivered a gun to then-teammate Darius Miles, who then allegedly passed it to a chum who fired the weapon at the occupants of a car. Miles and his buddy, Michael Lynn Davis, were charged with capital homicide.
Nate Oats all the time has his gamers’ backs. At Alabama, has he taken it too some distance?
Alabama officers, together with males’s basketball trainer Nate Oats, again and again emphasised that government have informed them Miller is thought of as a cooperative witness, and no longer a suspect, in the case. During the NCAA event, Miller used to be accompanied via an armed safety guard; Oats informed newshounds the measure used to be warranted as a result of “some of what I’ve seen sent his way.”
Miller had a disappointing finish to his season, going scoreless in an SEC event championship win over Texas A&M ahead of capturing a mixed 8 for 41 over 3 video games in the NCAA event, which ended for Alabama with an disappointed loss to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. But his stellar paintings over the majority of the season saved his draft inventory from losing a lot, if at all. Miller is broadly anticipated to be picked in the top five and in all probability as top as 2nd total, at the back of French sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Brandon Miller formally publicizes after a SEC participant of the 12 months, and 1st-team All-America season. Plug and play wing with flexible shot-making talent, a very good really feel and far progressed depth defensively. Will be strongly in play at 2 relying on who will get the select. https://t.co/Br1H5ncHwd pic.twitter.com/N8vP3sB69O
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 30, 2023
According to ESPN, Miller mentioned Thursday that he used to be turning skilled and that he used to be thanking “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama.” Miller’s father showed the advance to the Tuscaloosa News. A Crimson Tide spokesman didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.
Miller additionally led Alabama in rebounding (8.2 in keeping with sport) and three-point proportion (.382), and he used to be 2nd in steals (32).
While Miller is very not going to withdraw his title from draft attention, NCAA laws give him till May 31 to accomplish that and deal with school eligibility. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 at Barclays Center in New York.