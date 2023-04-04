Brandon Miller, shrouded in controversy at Alabama, to enter NBA draft

Comment

After a freshman season in which he vaulted to prominence at the courtroom and garnered some notoriety off it, Alabama's Brandon Miller is coming into the NBA draft, in keeping with a couple of reviews Thursday. A 6-foot-9 ahead who arrived in Tuscaloosa as a five-star recruit, Miller changed into simply the fourth participant in the previous 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring (18.8 issues in keeping with sport) as a freshman. He used to be named the convention's participant of the 12 months and helped the Crimson Tide reach its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA event.

Miller discovered himself the article of derision via opposing enthusiasts after he used to be connected via police testimony to the deadly January capturing of a girl in Tuscaloosa. Police mentioned Miller delivered a gun to then-teammate Darius Miles, who then allegedly passed it to a chum who fired the weapon at the occupants of a car. Miles and his buddy, Michael Lynn Davis, were charged with capital homicide.

Nate Oats all the time has his gamers' backs. At Alabama, has he taken it too some distance?

Alabama officers, together with males’s basketball trainer Nate Oats, again and again emphasised that government have informed them Miller is thought of as a cooperative witness, and no longer a suspect, in the case. During the NCAA event, Miller used to be accompanied via an armed safety guard; Oats informed newshounds the measure used to be warranted as a result of “some of what I’ve seen sent his way.”

Miller had a disappointing finish to his season, going scoreless in an SEC event championship win over Texas A&M ahead of capturing a mixed 8 for 41 over 3 video games in the NCAA event, which ended for Alabama with an disappointed loss to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. But his stellar paintings over the majority of the season saved his draft inventory from losing a lot, if at all. Miller is broadly anticipated to be picked in the top five and in all probability as top as 2nd total, at the back of French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Brandon Miller formally publicizes after a SEC participant of the 12 months, and 1st-team All-America season. Plug and play wing with flexible shot-making talent, a very good really feel and far progressed depth defensively. Will be strongly in play at 2 relying on who will get the select. https://t.co/Br1H5ncHwd pic.twitter.com/N8vP3sB69O — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 30, 2023

According to ESPN, Miller mentioned Thursday that he used to be turning skilled and that he used to be thanking "God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama." Miller's father showed the advance to the Tuscaloosa News. A Crimson Tide spokesman didn't in an instant reply to a request for remark.

Miller additionally led Alabama in rebounding (8.2 in keeping with sport) and three-point proportion (.382), and he used to be 2nd in steals (32).