Tafari, Ibeagha talk about being roommates on FC Dallas road trip

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas middle backs Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha attach now not most effective on the sector (see Ibeagha’s first MLS objective, assisted via Tafari), however off the sector as neatly.

Tafari and Ibeagha lockers are subsequent to one another within the FC Dallas locker room, however in addition they room in combination on road journeys all over the season.

“We don’t really have too much time. If we get there a day early, maybe go shopping, get a dinner or something,” Tafari instructed WFAA. “[Ibeagha is] probably watching golf, and I’m either watching anime or listening to music.”

Tafari and Ibeagha have recognized each and every different lengthy earlier than Ibeagha signed with FC Dallas, relationship again to when Tafari used to be nonetheless in school. They mentioned they have got recognized each and every different for about six years, so Ibeagha’s signing used to be a welcoming addition to the FC Dallas backline.

We simply at all times saved involved. And taking part in right here, the similar place, we've got equivalent skills and the way we see the sector. It's great to be roommates to talk about the sport," Ibeagha mentioned.

Back when Ibeagha scored the objective towards the Vancouver Whitecaps, he praised the skills and courting he has with Tafari.

“It’s been a long time since I scored a goal, so it is good to be back on the score sheet. For it to be assisted by Kos (Tafari) is great because he’s my guy,” Ibeagha said in March. “We looked at each other and I told him to put the ball in the box and that is exactly what he did. It was a good goal and it makes it a little extra special that Kos assisted it for me.”

Through seven video games, Ibeagha and Tafari have began in combination 3 times, splitting services and products with fellow middle again Jose Martinez, who has made a large number of begins with each Tafari and Ibeagha.

FC Dallas head trainer Nico Estevez has mentioned he feels relaxed rotating all 3 middle backs with each and every different within the beginning lineup from week to week.

FC Fits

Tafari and Ibeagha don’t seem to be simply shining on the sector, however the purple carpet, too. The middle backs boast a extra extravagant pre-game outfit taste. They mentioned they have got a special taste, however there are some similarities.

“It’s like the same but different. It’s like twin sisters in the same grade but one just looks a little bit different,” Tafari mentioned as Ibeagha laughed. “Cause we’ll wear the same items but we’ll wear them differently.”

FC Dallas tweets out the membership’s pre-game outfits on house tournament days. Here is a have a look at the threads strutted out via Tafari and Ibeagha thus far this season.

PHOTOS: FC Dallas middle backs Tafari, Ibeagha pre-game outfits

‘If it’s essential to be a dinosaur, which one would you be?’

Saturday’s tournament towards Real Salt Lake would be the membership’s first-ever “Dino Night.” In honor of the instance, the membership had a unique prehistoric visitor at coaching on Tuesday.

Fans will be capable of experience a large number of dinosaur-themed actions on tournament day, culminated via a post-match drone display. With the Dino Night in retailer, the burning questions needed to be requested:

“Which Jurassic Park movie is the best?” “If you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be?”

Tafari and Ibeagha agreed on the unique Jurassic Park used to be the most productive. Tafari mentioned he can be a Pterodactyl, and Ibeagha mentioned he’d be a velociraptor.