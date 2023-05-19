Syracuse legend Jim Brown dies at 87: Former RB voted greatest college football player of all-time

Hall of Fame working again Jim Brown kicked the bucket on Thursday at the age of 87. He was once identified for his mythical NFL profession, however he was once additionally ranked because the greatest all-around athlete in Syracuse historical past. A mural at the JMA Wireless Dome at Syracuse prominently options Brown.

After the news of Jim Brown’s passing broke, Syracuse University launched a remark that learn, “There will be only one Jim Brown. We’re saddened to have lost the greatest of all time today. Our thoughts are with the Brown family, his friends and loved ones.”

During his time at Syracuse, Brown lettered in football, basketball, lacrosse, and monitor. But, without a doubt, he’s very best remembered for his remarkable efficiency at the football box. During his eight-game senior season, Brown led the country in dashing with 986 yards and 13 touchdowns. He earned unanimous All-America honors for the second one time, completing simply 5th in Heisman Trophy vote casting, at the back of eventual winner, Paul Hornung of Notre Dame. Syracuse completed 7-2 and ranked No. 8 nationally within the ultimate AP Top 25.

A committee of 150 citizens, together with coaches, gamers, and writers, named Jim Brown the greatest college football player in historical past in 2020. Over 3 years, Brown rushed for two,091 yards and 19 dashing touchdowns. ESPN’s Ivan Maisel wrote, “That the best player in the history of college football didn’t win the Heisman Trophy says less about the player than it does about college football.”

Jimi Brown is one of the greatest lacrosse gamers to ever play the sport. He earned two All-American nods at the lacrosse box, with a first-team variety as a senior after scoring 43 objectives in most effective 10 video games. The NCAA went as far as to modify the foundations after Brown’s dominant lacrosse efficiency, requiring gamers to stay their sticks in consistent movement whilst sporting the ball. Brown is a member of the Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and the Premier Lacrosse League MVP award carries his identify.

Orange football trainer Dino Babers praised Brown’s accomplishments, pronouncing, “Jim Brown was the greatest player to ever play the game. I remember my dad making me watch his highlights as a kid so I could appreciate his greatness. He was the best of the best and will be forever remembered as a Syracuse legend and the best of all time.”

Jim Brown went directly to make historical past within the NFL, incomes 8 first-team All-Pro nods in 9 seasons and dashing for over 12,300 yards. He was once named to the NFL’s fiftieth, seventy fifth, and A centesimal-anniversary groups. He was once elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Brown’s athleticism knew no bounds, as he additionally went on to complete 2nd on Syracuse’s basketball group in scoring his sophomore yr and completed within the most sensible 5 nationally within the decathlon.