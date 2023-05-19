Eric Hosmer DFA: Cubs designate veteran first baseman for assignment after offensive struggles all season

The Chicago Cubs have designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, as a part of a sequence of roster strikes introduced on Friday. This transfer cleared a 26-man and 40-man roster spot for outfielder Mike Tauchman. The Cubs input play Friday with a 19-24 file, having the worst file within the National League over the past 17 video games.

Hoerner is coming back from a minor hamstring harm that left him sidelined since May 9, whilst Bellinger has a left knee contusion after creating a catch and crashing into the outfield wall previous this week. The harm isn’t regarded as severe, and Bellinger is predicted to go back after the minimal 10 days.

- Advertisement -

Eric Hosmer is owed the stability of his $13 million wage this season, along side some other $26 million from 2024-25. Although the San Diego Padres are paying virtually all of that, the Boston Red Sox, who got Hosmer eventually summer time’s business cut-off date and launched him over the iciness, owe him the league minimal from 2023-25. The Cubs best owe Hosmer the league minimal in 2023. He won’t to begin with draw a lot pastime till some other crew suffers an harm and has a necessity at first base.

Despite Hosmer’s management abilities and championship pedigree, together with a World Series ring with the Royals, he has been a mean hitter for 5 years now, slashing .234/.280/.330 with two house runs in 100 plate appearances this season. The Cubs name up most sensible prospect Matt Mervis previous this month to play first base, they usually in most cases rotate avid gamers throughout the designated hitter spot, with Trey Mancini receiving essentially the most at-bats there. Hosmer did not have an outlined position.

Once Hosmer clears waivers and is launched, any crew can signal him for the prorated league minimal.