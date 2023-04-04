Switzerland confirmed as host nation for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Switzerland has been named as the host nation for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, following from a a success – however not on time because of Covid-19 – match in England ultimate summer time.
The choice was once made on the UEFA Executive Committee assembly in Lisbon on Tuesday afternoon. Set to host a big ladies’s match for the primary time, Switzerland was once picked forward of rival bids from France, Poland and a blended Nordic bid from Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.
Switzerland will now routinely qualify for Euro 2025 as a consequence in their website hosting tasks, making it a 3rd successive European Championship look – they’re going to hope to do higher than team level exits in 2017 and 2022. The Swiss can be on the 2023 World Cup this summer time.
Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Lausanne, Zurich, Thun, St Gallen and Sion have been named within the bid as candidate host towns to level video games.
Euro 2022 was once an incredible luck and an important watershed second for ladies’s soccer. A cumulative international target market in far more than 365 million tuned in to look at the match, which was once greater than double that of Euro 2017 5 years previous.
The general match attendance of 574,875 additionally smashed the former document of 240,055, which have been set in 2017. There was once a document reasonable attendance of 18,544 throughout all video games, once more greater than doubling a prior document of 9,000 that have been set long ago in 1989.
As many as 87,192 folks attended the general between England and Germany at Wembley, which set a brand new document in European Championship historical past, for both males’s or ladies’s tournaments.
