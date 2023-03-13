Suspect in fatal Missouri cop shooting surrenders to authorities

The shooting came about Sunday at a comfort retailer in Hermann.

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a police officer has surrendered outdoor of a Hermann, Missouri house, in accordance to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT staff took 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson into custody Monday following the shooting in which a Hermann police officer used to be killed and any other injured.

Authorities mentioned that Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died from his accidents and that the opposite officer used to be in critical however solid situation.

The shooting came about on Sunday night time at a comfort retailer in Hermann, in accordance to police, which issued an alert that officials have been shot and a suspect fled the scene.

Missouri State Highway Patrol launched an image of the slain officer.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons paid tribute to the slain officer on social media.

“Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful,” Parsons tweeted. “Teresa and I are praying for Mason’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers.”

According to the FBI, Griffith used to be a 13-year police veteran.

Police didn’t liberate further information on what led to the shooting. Missouri State Highway Patrol didn’t instantly reply to ABC News’ request for remark.

The town of Hermann is set 80 miles west of St. Louis.