Texas Senate Votes to Restore Illegal Voting to Felony Offense

Legislation to repair the offense of unlawful vote casting to a criminal has cleared the Texas Senate at the first of 2 votes wanted to ship the invoice to the House of Representatives.

Sen. Bryan Hughes’ (R-Mineola) Senate Bill (SB) 2, designated as precedence law by means of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, returns the prison penalty for illegally vote casting to a 2nd stage criminal because it used to be prior to 2021.

It used to be all over the passage of main election reform law within the 87th Legislative Session that an modification by means of Steve Allison (R-San Antonio) decreased the offense from a criminal to a Class A misdemeanor.

- Advertisement -

According to legislative research on Hughes’ invoice, SB 2 no longer most effective restores the criminal offense, but additionally clarifies the mens rea same old for violating the legislation. It reads, “For almost all crimes, ignorance of the law is not a defense. Requiring that the prosecution prove a defendant’s personal knowledge of a specific law makes a crime almost impossible to prosecute.”

SB 2 adjustments this same old, requiring any person most effective pay attention to a non-public circumstance that disqualifies them from vote casting, equivalent to being a convicted felon or non-citizen, to meet the brink for prosecution, as antagonistic to realizing about the main points of that legislation.

- Advertisement -

While SB 2 displays equivalent law to it’s been filed by means of Rep. Steve Toth (R-The Woodlands) within the House of Representatives, 5 House participants have filed equivalent expenses in the hunt for to build up the penalty for unlawful vote casting.

Hughes took a battery of questions from Senate Democrats on Monday as he laid SB 2 sooner than the higher chamber.

Democrats uniformly expressed fear for “unintended consequences” the invoice can have, asking Hughes whether or not his invoice pondered a large number of situations, equivalent to whether or not a convicted felon casting a provisional poll due to their uncertainty referring to their qualification can be topic to prosecution below SB 2.

- Advertisement -

Hughes presented an modification that will give additional realize to felons at polling places in reaction to those considerations, however after Sen. John Whitmire (D-Houston) stated the modification didn’t fulfill their considerations, Hughes pulled the modification down.

After an modification presented by means of the Democrats used to be rejected, the invoice handed on the second one studying with 19 Republicans vote casting aye and 12 Democrats vote casting towards.

The invoice will go through another vote within the Senate sooner than heading to the House for attention.