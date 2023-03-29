Summer McIntosh, Canada’s 16-year-old swim star, smashes world record in women’s 400m freestyle

- Advertisement -

Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada set a fantastic new world record Tuesday night time in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

Competing in the Canadian swimming trials on the Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto, McIntosh finished in 3 minutes, 56.08 seconds to damage the mark of three:56.40 set final 12 months by way of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

It was once the primary long-course world record by way of a Canadian swimmer since Kylie Masse in the 100 backstroke on the 2017 world championships in Budapest. McIntosh additionally shaved greater than 3 seconds from her earlier nationwide record of three:59.32.

‘Over the previous few years I´ve put my existence into this,’ stated McIntosh, who completed fourth in the 400 unfastened in her Olympic debut at Tokyo as a 14-year-old.

‘To succeed in one thing like this, it was once very surprising. It was once by no means in my desires to try this this night and even a couple of years in the past. This simply blows my thoughts.’

Summer McIntosh celebrates at the best step of the rostrum after breaking the world record

McIntosh, nonetheless simply 16, is high-fived by way of her trainer after receiving her gold medal on Tuesday

McIntosh may smash every other world record on Saturday when she races in the 400m IM

The Canadian trials are being held to resolve the swimmers who will compete at this summer season’s world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in addition to the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

McIntosh’s emergence is putting in place one of the crucial most-anticipated showdowns at worlds and subsequent summer season’s Paris Olympics.

She’s anticipated to be matched in the 400 towards each Titmus, the reigning Olympic champion, and American famous person Katie Ledecky, every other former world-record holder, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion in the development.

McIntosh now trains in Florida with the Sarasota Sharks and trainer Brent Arckey, in line with Swimming World Magazine, and there’s a variety of fanfare across the teenage sensation – who’s simplest more likely to toughen because the Olympics manner.

On Saturday, there’s a likelihood that McIntosh may smash extra information when she races in the 400m person medley.

Currently, Katinka Hosszu holds the record at 4:26.46, with McIntosh’s easiest these days at 4:28.61. If she shaves simply over two seconds off her time, she has the prospective to damage but every other world record.