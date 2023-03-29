How the Doctor Shortage Crisis in Colorado Compares to Other States | Colorado

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
The United States has been combating a physician scarcity for a couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic uncovered simply how giant the downside is. Medical establishments were caution that there generally is a scarcity of up to 124,000 number one care physicians and uniqueness care docs national inside a decade, in accordance to analysis by means of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

There is already a scarcity in some puts in the U.S., with rural spaces disproportionately affected. If folks residing in rural communities, minorities, and the ones and not using a medical health insurance, had the similar get right of entry to to hospital treatment as others have, the nation would wish an extra 180,400 docs to meet call for. (These are the states where the most people don’t have health insurance.)

According to the 2021 State Physician Workforce Data Report from the Association of American Medical Colleges, there are 940,254 physicians actively practising in the United States. Adjusting for inhabitants the usage of information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, this comes out to 283.3 for each and every 100,000 folks. And this quantity varies significantly by means of state.

In Colorado, there are 16,956 energetic physicians, or 291.7 for each and every 100,000 folks, the 18th maximum amongst states.

Other than a low provide of docs, loss of medical health insurance will also be any other barrier to getting access to care. An estimated 8.0% of Colorado citizens are uninsured, the twenty second maximum amongst states. Meanwhile, 13.7% of adults throughout the state document being in lower than optimum well being, when compared to 17.1% of adults national.

Data on the proportion of adults reporting truthful or deficient well being is from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Data on the proportion of the inhabitants with out medical health insurance got here from the 2021 ACS and are one-year estimates.

 

Rank State Doctors consistent with 100,000 folks Total mumber of energetic physicians Adults in truthful or deficient well being (%) Uninsured price (%)
1 Idaho 184.3 3,504 15.1 8.8
2 Mississippi 198.5 5,857 22.0 11.9
3 Oklahoma 208.0 8,293 21.3 13.8
4 Wyoming 211.6 1,225 15.7 12.2
5 Nevada 214.1 6,731 20.1 11.6
6 Arkansas 214.8 6,500 24.1 9.2
7 Utah 215.6 7,198 14.8 9.0
8 Alabama 217.9 10,983 21.4 9.9
9 Iowa 221.0 7,056 13.6 4.8
10 Texas 227.5 67,182 20.9 18.0
11 Georgia 232.2 25,072 19.3 12.6
12 Kentucky 233.5 10,528 22.0 5.7
13 Indiana 233.9 15,918 18.9 7.5
14 Kansas 234.2 6,874 17.1 9.2
15 South Carolina 235.0 12,197 17.8 10.0
16 North Dakota 235.6 1,826 13.3 7.9
17 Nebraska 245.5 4,820 13.9 7.1
18 South Dakota 247.3 2,214 15.1 9.5
19 New Mexico 249.0 5,269 20.0 10.0
20 Montana 249.0 2,750 14.4 8.2
21 Arizona 252.1 18,343 18.3 10.7
22 Tennessee 253.6 17,687 20.3 10.0
23 North Carolina 262.1 27,650 18.5 10.4
24 Virginia 264.7 22,874 16.1 6.8
25 Florida 270.1 58,822 17.8 12.1
26 Wisconsin 271.0 15,975 15.0 5.4
27 Louisiana 271.6 12,557 21.7 7.6
28 West Virginia 275.6 4,914 24.3 6.1
29 Washington 280.8 21,731 15.7 6.4
30 Delaware 284.0 2,850 18.0 5.7
31 Alaska 286.8 2,101 15.7 11.4
32 California 289.8 113,718 17.8 7.0
33 Colorado 291.7 16,956 13.7 8.0
34 Illinois 293.0 37,122 17.1 7.0
35 Missouri 296.6 18,297 17.6 9.4
36 Michigan 298.9 30,040 18.2 5.0
37 Ohio 299.9 35,333 18.1 6.5
38 New Jersey 300.3 27,832 15.5 7.2
39 Minnesota 308.7 17,617 13.3 4.5
40 Oregon 309.2 13,127 17.4 6.1
41 Hawaii 316.1 4,557 15.3 3.9
42 New Hampshire 316.1 4,391 14.3 5.1
43 Pennsylvania 324.4 42,051 17.6 5.5
44 Maine 324.9 4,459 17.2 5.7
45 Connecticut 359.9 12,977 14.3 5.2
46 Rhode Island 370.8 4,063 16.3 4.3
47 Vermont 373.3 2,410 12.6 3.7
48 New York 381.9 75,749 16.4 5.2
49 Maryland 385.9 23,791 14.0 6.1
50 Massachusetts 459.8 32,116 13.4 2.5

 

This article First seemed in the center square

