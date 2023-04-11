Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador of Maybelline New York : Bollywood News

Suhana Khandaughter of Shah Rukh Khan has transform the brambassador of Maybelline New York. The emerging actress bagged her first world brand.

- Advertisement -

Suhana Khan becomes the brambassador of Maybelline New York

Suhana had previous shared photographs on her Stories the place she may well be observed in New York. Sharing a shocking image of herselfshe wrote“Can you guess where I am?” In every other storyshe shared an image of high-rise constructions of New York wrote“Touchdown Hi New York City.”

- Advertisement -

In the following tale she published that her earlier tales had throwback footage in it she used to be no longer recently no longer in New York however Mumbai itself. Sharing a selfieshe wrote“Just kidding hehe but getting ready for something super exciting.”

Few hours laterSuhana used to be noticed at the Maybelline New York tournament. The long run big name regarded stylish in a crimson outfit as she attended the tournament.

- Advertisement -

Earlier it used to be rumoured that Maybelline New York had signed Suhana as its brambassador after Alia Bhatt Athiya Shetty recommended the cosmetics massive in India. A supply as regards to the construction published to ETimes that the explanation why for on-boarding Suhana used to be that she has the younger power that so much of manufacturers need to faucet into. The concept in the back of signing Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is that during the age of social mediaGen Z actors have a herbal merit of having excessive social media connections. Without a unmarried movie unlockSuhana has already accumulated 3 part million fans on

Suhana may be gearing up for her debut mission The Archies which is helmed by way of Zoya Akhtar. The movie has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the middle of itit goals to compare the younger energyhopeexcitement of the sixties technology. A musical revel in bursting with youthrebellionfriendshipsfirst loveseverything younger adultit nonetheless guarantees to have one thing for each and every technology. Set in the 1960sthis musical drama is headlined by way of an exhilarating contemporary ensemble.

Also Read: Suhana Khan proves that repeating baggage is the new cool by way of sporting her mom Gauri Khan’s Rs. 3 lakh price Goyard bag

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox administrative center assortmentNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi films handiest on Bollywood Hungama.