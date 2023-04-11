No. 8/8 Softball preview: at Texas State

AUSTIN, TX – The University of Texas’ softball program will conclude its season-long seven-game highway stretch on Wednesday, April 12, when the Longhorns trip to San Marcos to play Texas State at 6 PM CT.

Brant Freeman and Cat Osterman might be within the tv sales space for the sport’s broadcast that might be streamed on ESPN+. Andrew Haynes will name the sport’s motion at the airwaves, too, as the competition can also be heard on 105.3 FM in Austin.

Texas might be on the lookout for consecutive wins at Bobcat Softball Stadium for the primary time within the final six journeys down I-35. The Longhorns, which received final season’s matchup in San Marcos 4-2 on March 23, has no longer received back-to-back highway video games within the collection historical past since March 30, 2011 (6-2) and April 3, 2015 (10-2 in 5 innings). However, Texas does hang a 14-5 all-time file in opposition to Texas State in true highway video games.

The two groups met previous this season on Sunday, March 12, when the Bobcats escaped Red & Charline McCombs Field with a 5-4 victory in 9 innings to cap the weekend’s Bevo Classic.

LEADING OFF

Viviana Martinez will input Wednesday night time's sport at Texas State as one in all simply 3 Division I freshman softball student-athletes with at least 40 RBI at the season. Martinez (40) may be joined through Indiana's Taryn Kern (49) and UCLA's Megan Grant (42) at the checklist. UCLA's Jordan Woolery (39) and Texas' Leighann Goode (35) are one and 5 RBI, respectively, from undertaking the feat, too.

used to be credited together with her 14th double at the season, which positioned the San Antonio local right into a 10-way tie for 8th at the program’s single-season doubles checklist. If Texas’ offense ratings at least one run in opposition to the Texas State pitching workforce on Wednesday, April 12, the Longhorns will prolong its energetic streak of consecutive video games scoring at least one run in one season to 43, one shy of tying this system file of 44 set from Feb. 6 to April 18, 2014.

Texas will trip to San Marcos on Wednesday with a .342 workforce batting reasonable, which is lately tied for this system’s best possible single-season workforce batting reasonable set through the 2021 squad. The Longhorns’ workforce batting reasonable (.342) is just right sufficient for 3rd within the Big 12 Conference in the back of Oklahoma (.380) and Oklahoma State (.345).

With their subsequent hit, the Texas offense will file its four-hundredth hit at the season, changing into the primary workforce within the Big 12 to succeed in the plateau at this level within the 2023 season. Currently, the Longhorns were credited with 399 hits in 1,167 reliable plate appearances during 42 video games at the season.

Entering Wednesday night time’s softball contest, simplest six Big 12 softball student-athletes were credited with 50-or-more hits at the season. Of the ones six, 3 are Texas Longhorns: Leighann Goode (57), Mia Scott (53), Viviana Martinez (51). Goode’s 57 hits are main the convention, whilst Scott is tied with Texas Tech’s Makinzy Herzog for the second one maximum. Martinez’ hit general is just right sufficient for 5th maximum within the league.

(57) and (51). Wednesday’s sport will mark the second one consecutive season that Texas has confronted an opponent with a tie in its general file. Last season, Texas, then 31-12-1, performed Houston, then 23-19-1, in Austin on April 20, 2022. The Longhorns received the sport, 6-4, to transport to 32-12-1, whilst the Cougars dropped to 23-20-1. Wednesday’s sport between the Longhorns and Bobcats will mark the primary time in Texas’ softball program historical past that it has performed in opposition to a workforce with a tie in its reliable file whilst additionally having its personal tie in back-to-back season.



