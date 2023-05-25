Strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes in Caribbean just off border between Panama and Colombia

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful earthquake with a initial magnitude of 6.6 has struck in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border

PANAMA CITY — A powerful earthquake with a initial magnitude of 6.6 struck Wednesday night time in the Caribbean Sea just off the Panama-Colombia border, the U.S. Geological Survey stated.

There used to be no instant phrase on whether or not had been any accidents or harm in the within reach spaces, which aren’t densely populated.

- Advertisement -

The USGS stated the quake used to be focused about 41 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Puerto Obaldia, Panama. The epicenter used to be at a intensity of 10 kilometers (6 miles). An aftershock with a magnitude of four.9 adopted about 10 mins after the unique quake.

Panama’s civil protection company stated by means of Twitter that the earthquake used to be felt in the provinces of Darien, Panama, Guna Yala and West Panama. “There is no report of effects,” it stated.

The temblor used to be felt in some portions of Panama’s capital, however now not in others.

- Advertisement -

The area shaken is house to the Darien Gap, a moderately settled space of dense jungle that may be a number one land direction for migrants heading north out of South America. Hundreds of hundreds of migrants have handed thru in fresh years.