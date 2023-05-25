Dallas student arrested at high school for bringing gun









Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas skilled a gun scare at the one-year anniversary of the Uvalde mass school taking pictures, when a student was once discovered with a gun within the school’s parking space simply ahead of categories started on Wednesday morning. District officers showed that the student has been arrested and will probably be disciplined based on the student code of behavior.

The district spokesperson has said that officers consider that the student who had the gun had no purpose of the usage of it or hurting any individual. However, the spokesperson additionally highlighted that the vigilant movements of school team of workers performed a key position within the discovery of the weapon. The district has been on high alert for the reason that tragic occasions of earlier mass shootings, together with the Allen outlet mall taking pictures.

The letter despatched to folks showed that the gun by no means made it within the development and {that a} police presence remained on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution. Furthermore, a video connected to the thing supplies extra information concerning the incident.