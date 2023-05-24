Steve Nash interviews for Raptors job as part of wide-ranging coaching search, per report

The Toronto Raptors are in search of a brand new head trainer and feature interviewed Steve Nash, consistent with an editorial by means of The Athletic. Nash’s place a few of the different applicants and the predicted date of decision-making isn’t transparent, as the Raptors proceed their seek to switch Nick Nurse.

Nurse led the crew to its first name in franchise historical past in 2019. However, he used to be let pass after the Raptors had been eradicated from the play-in match. Over 5 seasons, he completed a document of 227-163 with the membership and led them to the playoffs thrice. But contemporary years noticed a downturn within the courting between Nurse and the membership, marking a mutually advisable finish to their partnership.

The Raptors have an in depth record of imaginable applicants from the NBA, NCAA, and WNBA backgrounds with various reports. With the possible applicants achieving a double-digit quantity, Steve Nash’s interview comes as no wonder.

Although Steve Nash had a hard tenure as Brooklyn Nets’ head trainer, he used to be additionally managing a large number of distractions and accidents. He would possibly were a championship trainer and saved the superteam in combination if James Harden and Kyrie Irving did not get injured within the 2021 playoffs. Nash is more likely to get any other probability as he has each basketball acumen and persona to achieve success in a less-volatile atmosphere. The Toronto Raptors job would provide Nash an opportunity to go back to his Canadian basketball roots.

Alongside discovering a brand new head trainer, the Raptors produce other vital duties on their low season schedule. They possess the thirteenth total pick out within the upcoming draft and without a doubt require a trainer to were appointed earlier than the method begins sincerely. With Jakob Poeltl an unrestricted unfastened agent and Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. having participant choices, the Raptors can have some tough choices to make referring to participant motion.