NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at Annual Spring Meeting, discusses Commanders sale, new rules, gambling

The NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press convention on Tuesday after the Annual Spring Meeting of league homeowners. He mentioned quite a lot of subjects equivalent to rule adjustments, ongoing investigations, pending workforce gross sales, and his long run within the NFL.

During the convention, Goodell spoke about the way forward for Commanders possession and printed that he expects the sale of the workforce to a gaggle led via billionaire Josh Harris to be licensed quickly. However, he didn’t decide to a goal date for approving the sale.

Goodell additionally denied rising impatient with lawyer Mary Jo White’s unbiased analysis of Daniel Snyder’s allegedly flawed habits as Commanders proprietor. He mentioned that the NFL is looking ahead to her findings and can take motion accordingly.

Regarding new stadium plans for the Commanders, Goodell stated that he is spoken with Washington, D.C.-area leaders who need long run workforce amenities to be based totally in the neighborhood. However, he showed that new possession will in the end make a decision find out how to continue with long run venue plans.

Goodell additionally mentioned that he enjoys his activity as NFL commissioner and has indisputably that he’ll obtain a multi-year extension past the 2024 season. He additionally addressed issues about gambling violations and mentioned that the NFL will implement its protocol constantly.

Lastly, Goodell mentioned the newly licensed talent to change “Thursday Night Football” matchups between Weeks 13-17 however mentioned that it’ll be used judiciously if at all.