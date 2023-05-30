Step-by-step guide to make buttermilk at home with curd

A huge glass of lassi or chaas is all we need during these hot summer days. The cooling and refreshing properties of these traditional Indian beverages are simply irresistible. But what if we told you that you can create your own version of these summer saviours right at home? Yes, that’s right! The key ingredient that brings that unique tanginess and creaminess to lassi and chaas is none other than homemade buttermilk. So, put away the store-bought options and learn how to make buttermilk at home in these two easy ways.

Buttermilk is a tangy, creamy and versatile dairy product that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is not only delicious as a healthy and cooling summer drink but also plays a crucial role in various recipes, from baked goods to marinades and dressings. While you can easily find buttermilk at the store, making it at home from curd or cream is a simple and cost-effective alternative.

Buttermilk not only adds a delightful tangy flavour to recipes but also offers several health benefits. Buttermilk contains lactic acid, which promotes healthy digestion. It is also a good source of calcium, essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. It also contains vitamin D, which aids in the absorption of calcium. Regularly consuming buttermilk can help meet your daily calcium requirements and support bone health. With its high water content, buttermilk helps to keep you hydrated, especially during hot summer days. It also contains electrolytes such as potassium, which are vital for maintaining fluid balance in the body.

How to make buttermilk from curd?

Ingredients:

* 1 cup of curd/yogurt (plain and unflavored)

* 1 cup of water (adjust as needed for desired consistency)

Instructions:

1. Take a cup of yogurt in a mixing bowl. Ensure that the curd is plain and unflavoured, as additives or flavours may alter the taste of the buttermilk.

2. Add an equal amount of water to the curd. The water helps to dilute the curd and achieve the desired consistency of buttermilk. You can adjust the amount of water depending on your preference, make it thicker to get lassi or make it thinner for chaas like consistency.

3. Whisk the yogurt and water mixture thoroughly until it becomes smooth and well combined. A whisk or a hand blender can be used for this step. This process helps to break down the curd and incorporate the water evenly.

4. Once well-mixed, let the mixture sit at room temperature for about 10 to 15 minutes. This resting period allows the curd to ferment further, enhancing the flavor and tanginess of the buttermilk.

5. After the resting period, give it a final whisk or stir to ensure any remaining lumps are dissolved. Your homemade buttermilk is now ready to be used in various recipes or enjoyed on its own!

How to make buttermilk from heavy cream?

Ingredients:

* 2 cups of heavy cream

* 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Pour the heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Ensure that the cream is at room temperature, as it will facilitate the separation process.

2. Add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon juice to the cream. These acidic agents will cause the cream to curdle, mimicking the fermentation process of traditional buttermilk.

3. Stir the mixture gently to combine the cream and the acid. Be careful not to overmix; a few gentle stirs are sufficient to distribute the acid throughout the cream.

4. Allow the mixture to sit undisturbed at room temperature for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. During this time, the acid will curdle the cream, creating a texture similar to buttermilk.

5. After the resting period, give it a gentle stir to check for the desired consistency. If it appears too thick, you can add a small amount of water to achieve the desired consistency.

6. Your homemade buttermilk made from cream is now ready to be used in your favorite recipes or enjoyed as a refreshing drink.

Making buttermilk at home from yogurt or cream is a simple and rewarding process. By following these easy methods, you can enjoy the tangy goodness of buttermilk in your culinary creations without relying on store-bought options. So, next time you need buttermilk for your recipes or craving a refreshing drink, consider making it at home with these simple techniques. Your taste buds will thank you!