2023 AFC East race: Will Bills, Jets or Dolphins win division crown? Reasons why each could prevail





The AFC East division has been ruled by means of the New England Patriots, led by means of head trainer Bill Belichick and mythical quarterback Tom Brady for 20 years, successful 17 of 20 division titles from 2000 to 2019. However, with the departure of Brady and the workforce’s offense suffering, the Patriots now appear to be the one workforce within the division and not using a sensible trail to the division crown in 2023. In an enchanting accident, their former punching luggage, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins, seem to have the possible to return out on best on the finish of the approaching common season.

The Buffalo Bills are the present three-time reigning champions and the workforce Brady had essentially the most luck towards, successful 33 of 36 occupation begins towards them. Quarterback Josh Allen has been the motive force in the back of the Bills’ luck, main the workforce to a few directly division titles whilst rating 2d within the NFL in general yards and touchdowns in 2022.



