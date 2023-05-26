Steelers want to play regular-season game in Ireland: Here’s what you need to know about Pittsburgh’s plans





The National Football League (NFL) has best performed one game ever in Ireland, and the Pittsburgh Steelers had been one of the vital groups concerned in that game. The Steelers’ director of commercial building and technique, Daniel Rooney, printed on Thursday that Pittsburgh is in enjoying a game in Ireland after the NFL granted the staff global advertising rights in the rustic this week. Rooney said that “Our aspirations long term are to play a game in Ireland.” Rooney and previous Steelers superstar Kordell Stewart had been in Ireland on Thursday to have a good time the staff’s partnership with the Emerald Isle. One reason why the Steelers had been granted advertising rights to the rustic is due to the staff’s shut ties to the area – former Steelers chairman Daniel M. Rooney served because the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, and the Steelers are one in every of simply two groups to play a game in the rustic. Back in July 1997, the Steelers beat the Bears 30-17 in a preseason game that used to be performed at Dublin’s Croke Park. To at the present time, that stands as the one NFL game performed in Ireland. With such a lot of ties, Ireland felt like a herbal have compatibility for the Steelers. Rooney said that “When the opportunity arose for NFL teams to become more active in countries outside of the U.S., the Steelers could not have been more excited to re-establish the traditions my grandfather so proudly established here in Ireland, as well as bring new ones.” However, it is unclear when the Steelers would play a game in Ireland because the nation is not at the NFL’s radar but. Although the Steelers would really like to play a game in Ireland, the league has shied clear of global preseason video games during the last 12 years, and the final time a preseason game used to be held out of doors of North America got here again in August 2005 when the Falcons performed the Colts in Tokyo. The Steelers got a Waterford Crystal trophy for profitable the game in Ireland, and the staff nonetheless helps to keep the trophy at its observe facility.



