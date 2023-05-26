Oklahoma Legislature overrides governor’s veto of tribal regalia bill

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature on Thursday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that may permit scholars to put on Native American regalia all through highschool and faculty graduations.

The state House and Senate simply cleared the two-thirds threshold had to uphold the measure, which takes impact July 1 and had sturdy fortify from many Oklahoma-based tribes and Native American voters.

It would permit any scholar at a public faculty, together with schools, universities and era facilities, to put on tribal regalia reminiscent of conventional clothes, jewellery or different adornments all through reliable commencement ceremonies. Weapons reminiscent of a bow and arrow, tomahawk or struggle hammer are particularly prohibited.

Stitt, a Cherokee Nation citizen who has feuded with many Oklahoma-based Native American tribes all the way through his two phrases in workplace, vetoed the bill previous this month, announcing on the time that the verdict will have to be as much as particular person districts.

“In other words, if schools want to allow their students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them,” Stitt wrote in his veto message. “But if schools prefer for their students to wear only traditional cap and gown, the Legislature shouldn’t stand in their way.”

Stitt additionally prompt the bill would permit different teams to “demand special favor to wear whatever they please at a formal ceremony.”

Lawmakers additionally overrode vetoes of a number of different measures, together with one including mavens on Native American well being to a wellness council and any other taking into account the life of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, the state’s Public Broadcasting Service associate.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. thanked the Legislature on Thursday.

“I hope Governor Stitt hears the message that his blanket hostility to tribes is a dead end,” Hoskin mentioned in a remark. “The majority of Oklahomans believe in respecting the rights of Native Americans and working together with the sovereign tribes who share this land.”

Kamryn Yanchick, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, was denied the opportunity to wear a decorated cap with a beaded pattern when she graduated from her high school in 2018.

Being able to “unapologetically express yourself and take pride in your culture at a celebration without having to ask a non-Native person for permission to do so is really significant,” said Yanchick, who is now a Native American policy advocate.

A Native American former student sued Broken Arrow Public Schools and two employees earlier this month after she was forced to remove an eagle feather from her graduation cap prior to her high school commencement ceremony.

