Steelers to meet with former Jets Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers are occupied with signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander ahead of the educational camp. On Monday evening, they’re going to seek advice from Alexander, 28, who was once a fourth-round select within the 2015 NFL Draft, in accordance to ESPN. The Tampa Bay and San Francisco linebacker was once a Pro Bowler in 2017 and helped the 49ers succeed in the Super Bowl in 2019. The Steelers have already signed a number of within linebackers in unfastened company and taking a look to upload Alexander to their made over within linebacker corps in 2023.

However, accidents have restricted Alexander’s luck in NFL, and he has suffered knee, chest, and Achilles accidents. Despite this, Alexander stays a forged participant, with 69 tackles in 12 begins whilst taking part in in every of New York’s 17 video games. The Steelers are already changing avid gamers like Robert Spillane, Devin Bush, and Myles Jack with unfastened brokers Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Tanner Muse as their beginning within linebackers, with Mark Robinson as a backup.

- Advertisement -

If Alexander indicators with the Steelers, he will be the 2d member of the 2022 Jets to sign up for them this offseason, after Pittsburgh signed former New York guard Nate Herbig in unfastened company. The Steelers then obtained his brother, former Wisconsin out of doors linebacker Nick Herbig, within the fourth around of April’s draft.