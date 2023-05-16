Russia launches air raid attack against Kyiv





CBS News has reported that Russia introduced a devastating and intense air attack against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian air power, all 18 missiles introduced by means of Russia have been intercepted, even though falls of particles did purpose some harm. The town’s mayor made this announcement following the attack, which came about in a single day. The attack by means of Russia comes simply as US army officers showed that Ukrainian troops are to start coaching on American-made tanks, a transfer that has reportedly distressed Russian government. Inside Kyiv, CBS News overseas correspondent Debora Patta experiences at the tendencies. For breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, permit browser notifications.

