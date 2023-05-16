Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...
Florida

Russia launches air raid attack against Kyiv

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Russia launches air raid attack against Kyiv



CBS News has reported that Russia introduced a devastating and intense air attack against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to the Ukrainian air power, all 18 missiles introduced by means of Russia have been intercepted, even though falls of particles did purpose some harm. The town’s mayor made this announcement following the attack, which came about in a single day. The attack by means of Russia comes simply as US army officers showed that Ukrainian troops are to start coaching on American-made tanks, a transfer that has reportedly distressed Russian government. Inside Kyiv, CBS News overseas correspondent Debora Patta experiences at the tendencies. For breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting, permit browser notifications.

Previous article
Pelé’s mausoleum in Brazil opens to public: Photos, video
Next article
Steelers to meet with former Jets Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander, per report

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks