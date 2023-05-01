Steelers sign a quarterback and a receiver-returner after 2023 NFL Draft as part of undrafted rookie class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed their quarterback and receiver positions by means of signing undrafted rookie gamers following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Steelers didn’t make a selection a quarterback, receiver or working again throughout the draft for the primary time since 1985. However, they have got re-signed Jason Huntley and former Ohio State working again Master Teague previous this offseason. Pittsburgh signed former Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and former San Diego State receiver and returner, Jordan Byrd, in a while after the draft concluded.

Morgan, a record-breaking quarterback from Minnesota, brings with him spectacular mobility that permits him to increase performs successfully. However, his lack of accuracy in downfield throws and a decline in productiveness later in his occupation most probably price him a draft pick out. On the opposite hand, Byrd, even supposing indexed as a receiver, has been more practical as a working again throughout his time at San Diego State, the place he rushed for a overall of 1,353 yards and 12 touchdowns, as neatly as being a very good returner.

- Advertisement -

Morgan will compete for a place in the back of Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky as the third-string quarterback at the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Meanwhile, Byrd will face pageant from a number of gamers, together with Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin and Cody White, amongst others, to earn one of the final spots at the roster.

The Steelers will most probably have a number of attention-grabbing place battles at their coaching camp because of their draft technique, and each Morgan and Byrd could have a likelihood of making it onto the 53-man roster. Despite their undrafted standing, each gamers have the prospective to make vital contributions to the Steelers one day.