Knicks vs. Heat: TV channel, prediction, Game 1 odds, live stream, watch 2023 NBA playoffs online

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat will get started their Eastern Conference semifinals collection on Sunday. In the primary spherical, each groups have been in a position to disappointed their respective warring parties to advance to the second one spherical. The No. 5 Knicks defeated the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in 5 video games, whilst the No. 8 Heat dispatched the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in 5 video games as neatly. The two groups will now face each and every different for a possibility to advance to the Eastern Conference finals, beginning with Game 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The Heat and Knicks have a colourful playoff historical past, and lovers hope that the most recent collection will supply some memorable moments, very similar to previous collection between the 2 groups. The Knicks gained 3 of 4 conferences between the groups right through the common season.

Before Game 1, here is a glance initially time, viewing information, odds, storylines, and a prediction for the competition.

(5) New York Knicks vs. (8) Miami Heat

Date: Sunday, April 30 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 30 | : 1 p.m. ET Location: Madison Square Garden — New York, New York

Madison Square Garden — New York, New York TV channel: ABC | Live movement : fubo (check out free of charge)

ABC | : fubo (check out free of charge) Odds: Knicks -4; O/U 207.5 (by means of Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

