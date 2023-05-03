State AG coalition calling out Chase for religious discrimination | Alabama

(The Center Square) – A gaggle of lawyers basic from around the U.S. goes after one of the crucial nation’s greatest banks, which it claims treats some Christians unfairly.

In a letter lately despatched to JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, the teams mentioned the financial institution preaches “openness and inclusivity,” however it has “persistently discriminated” in opposition to some religious liberty teams.

“Chase cannot call itself ‘inclusive’ and say that it ‘opposes discrimination in any form’ while simultaneously disenfranchising its clients over religious and political differences,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who took the lead within the effort, mentioned. “I’m leading this coalition to stand up for Kentuckians.”

In the eight-page letter, Cameron notes Chase “de-banked” the National Committee for Religious Freedom ultimate yr, with the crowd studying its account at a Chase department in Washington, D.C., was once canceled only a few weeks after it was once created.

The crew mentioned the monetary establishment introduced to revive the account if it supplied a listing of donors, a listing of political applicants it subsidized, and its rationale for endorsements.

The NCRF was once now not by myself in being excluded. Cameron additionally pointed to the pro-life Family Council had an account ended via a credit card processor Chase owned after it was once decided to be a “high-risk” crew.

Meanwhile, Chase touts the rankings and marks it won from teams just like the Human Rights Campaign, which fights for LGBTQ+ rights. That displays a “concerning double standard,” Cameron mentioned.

“This pattern of discrimination means that many Kentuckians, and many residents of the states represented by the signatories to this letter, are at risk of being de-banked without notice or recourse,” mentioned Cameron, a Republican who’s working for the celebration’s gubernatorial nomination later this month.

The letter calls on Chase to finish discriminating in opposition to sure teams for their religious or political affairs. One means it may well display this is via taking part within the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index survey, which Cameron mentioned measures “corporate respect for religious and ideological diversity.”

Besides Cameron, the letter was once additionally signed via lawyers basic from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.