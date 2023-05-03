Joel Embiid injury update: 76ers star on track to return from knee sprain in Game 2 vs. Celtics

Joel Embiid, the star of the Philadelphia 76ers, has knowledgeable his teammates that he plans to play via knee sprain in Game 2 of the crew’s second-round playoff sequence in opposition to the Boston Celtics. According to Shams Charania, he’s on track to return on Wednesday. Embiid didn’t play in the Sixers’ Game 1 win on Monday, and head trainer Doc Rivers has said that he anticipated Embiid’s standing to stay the similar.

Despite Embiid’s absence, the Sixers controlled to protected a surprising 119-115 victory on the street, thank you to James Harden, who delivered an impressive efficiency in the playoffs. Harden scored 45 issues, made six assists, and hit essentially the most important shot of the sport, a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds final.

The Sixers have taken home-court benefit from the Celtics crew, who’re nonetheless regarded as favorites to win the championship, and are best 3 victories away from advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the primary time since 2001. However, they’ll want Embiid’s lend a hand to get there.

Embiid sustained a proper knee injury in Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round playoff sequence in opposition to the Brooklyn Nets. He went up to contest a shot by means of Cameron Johnson in the 3rd quarter of that recreation and landed in a clumsy tangle of limbs along the Nets ahead. Embiid were given up slowly and used to be flexing his knee in the rapid aftermath however performed the rest of the sport. That recreation, on April 20, used to be the remaining time we noticed him on the ground.

The medical doctors made up our minds that he suffered an LCL sprain in his proper knee. It remains to be unsure how serious Embiid’s injury is and what situation he’s in when he steps on the ground. He used to be on the courtroom for shootaround on the morning of Game 1 and not using a brace, however he used to be now not shifting neatly, and The Athletic reported that he has won platelet-rich plasma injections on his knee and has now not achieved a lot working.

Embiid has performed via important accidents in the playoffs earlier than, together with a torn meniscus in 2021 and a damaged orbital bone and torn ligament in his thumb in 2022. Therefore, it isn’t sudden that he’s prepared to struggle in the course of the ache once more to make an early return in this sequence.