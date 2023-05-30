Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks

The Dallas Stars will take at the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on the American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29. This recreation will start at 8:00 PM ET and may also be watched on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The collection recently stands at 3-2 in want of the Golden Knights, and they’re indexed because the underdogs (+110) towards the Stars (-130).

For extra NHL motion, track into ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle, the place you’ll be able to watch over 1,000 out-of-market video games and revel in unique programming. Click here to sign up.

- Advertisement -

Before the sport, here’s our prediction for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our laptop style predicts the general ranking of this recreation to be Stars 4, Golden Knights 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-130)

Stars (-130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.2)

Check out the most recent odds for this recreation and place your bets with DraftKings.

- Advertisement -

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have an total report of 47-21-14 and are 9-18-27 in additional time video games.

Dallas is 12-6-15 (39 issues) in one-goal video games.

In 14 one-goal video games this season, the Stars went 3-9-2 (8 issues).

The crew has completed 6-5-8 within the 19 video games this season when it scored precisely two objectives (20 issues).

The Stars have received 48 out of 64 video games when they’ve scored 3 or extra objectives (104 issues).

When scoring a unmarried power-play target, Dallas has long past 15-6-8 to report 38 issues.

The Stars are 35-13-8 (78 issues) in video games when they’ve outshot their combatants.

Dallas has been outshot by means of their combatants in 40 video games, going 18-12-10 to report 46 issues.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have an total report of 51-22-9, and a report of 16-10-26 in additional time video games.

Vegas has earned a complete of 54 issues over 38 video games that had been made up our minds by means of one target.

The crew has earned best 4 issues (1-10-2) in 13 video games the place they completed with only one target.

Vegas has earned 14 issues (4-11-6) when scoring precisely two objectives this season.

The crew has scored 3 or extra objectives in 62 video games, incomes 116 issues from the ones contests.

Vegas has scored a unmarried power-play target in 29 video games and has registered 43 issues from the ones matchups.

Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 issues) when outshooting their combatants this season.

The Golden Knights were outshot by means of combatants in 47 video games and earned 54 issues from the ones video games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank seventh 3.43 Goals Scored 3.26 14th third 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.74 eleventh 14th 31.9 Shots 31.6 fifteenth ninth 29.9 Shots Allowed 31 thirteenth fifth 25% Power Play % 20.3% 18th third 83.5% Penalty Kill % 77.4% nineteenth

Put your choices to the take a look at and wager with DraftKings. Click here to place your bet.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this recreation on Fubo!

Watch this recreation on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all provides are to be had in all states. Please seek advice from DraftKings for the most recent promotions for your space. You will have to be 21+ to gamble, and please bet responsibly. If you or anyone has a playing drawback, touch 1-800-GAMBLER.