At least 9 shot along Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida: Police

The suspect remains to be at massive, police stated.

At least 9 other folks have been shot along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida on Monday evening, in keeping with police.

One particular person of hobby has been detained, and police are in quest of an extra suspect who remains to be at the unfastened, Hollywood Police Department Public Information Manager Deanna Bettineschi stated.

Police stated the gunfire began after a dispute between two teams.

When requested about reviews that kids have been a few of the sufferers, government identified that some sufferers have been taken to Joe DiMaggio Hospital, which is a kids’s clinic.

Bettineschi didn’t supply information about the sufferers.

Police are asking locals to keep away from the realm because the investigation continues.

Hollywood Beach is along Florida’s jap coast, about 10 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and north of Miami.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds, Peter Charalambous and Okelo Pena contributed to this document.