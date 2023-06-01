Thursday, June 1, 2023
St. Petersburg Police asking for help identifying armed robbers

By accuratenewsinfo
The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) spoke back to a theft that happened at an ATM close to Central and 2d Street on Saturday.

According to the police file, the sufferer was once approached through two armed males round 3:30 a.m. who pressured him to visit the closest ATM and withdraw cash a couple of occasions. Fortunately, the sufferer was once launched unhurt after complying with their calls for.

Armed theft at ATM, suspects sought after

The SPPD is urging any individual with information concerning the incident to touch Pinellas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.


