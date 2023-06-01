Police identify suspect wanted in Game X Change armed robbery

Police have recognized the suspect accountable for the armed robbery of a online game retailer in Beaumont, Texas that happened closing April. Two males armed with handguns entered the Game X Change retailer situated at 4105 Dowlen Rd in Beaumont and stole each money and video video games.

According to the Beaumont Police Department, an annoyed robbery warrant has been bought for Brandon Tyrone Mayberry in connection to this armed robbery. Additionally, Mayberry is suspected in a number of different robberies in Beaumont and surrounding counties, all of which concerned stolen automobiles. The closing two automobiles have been Kia’s, that have since been recovered.

- Advertisement -

Authorities have won new information that Mayberry used to be in a “newer white car” on Wednesday, consistent with a news unencumber. Mayberry is thought of as armed and threatening, so the general public must no longer method him if noticed.

Credit: BPD







One of the 2 suspects concerned in the robbery, Daniel Leatherwood, 20, of Beaumont, used to be arrested on May 25 on an unrelated price. During wondering, detectives have been ready to link Leatherwood to the armed robbery, and he used to be therefore taken into custody for that offense.

- Advertisement - Credit: 12News BPD says Daniel Leatherwood is without doubt one of the two suspects accused of robbing the Game X Change in Beaumont.







- Advertisement - Credit: Beaumont Police Dept.







If you’ve got any information about this situation or every other crime, you’ll want to earn a money praise of as much as $1,000 via offering an nameless tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or obtain the P3Tips App in your cell instrument to put up your tip anonymously.

Stay alert and obtain the 12News App to obtain news and climate indicators. You too can to find all our crime tales on our site, and put up a tip without delay on our Crime Stoppers App.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…