St. Pete Beach group unveils simple solutions to serious Gulf Boulevard dangers

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Moses is an strange man on an ordinary project.

He owns a scientific hashish dispensary and self-care heart in St. Pete Beach, however his present center of attention is not only on his industry. It’s additionally at the roadway only a block away: Gulf Boulevard.

The busy, once in a while bad, five-lane street is the place drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians meet, once in a while with fatal penalties.

Multiple pedestrians were injured or killed through the years.

Drivers should use excessive warning, particularly at night time, as they move thru spaces the place pedestrians move from bars and eating places at the east of Gulf Boulevard to the seashore at the different.

“It’s virtually daily that we see a person jaywalking,” Moses stated. “We’re not talking about a person where it’s a clear shot, ‘Let me kind of walk quickly,’ [but] people making poor decisions and jaywalking in traffic.”

The City of St. Pete Beach is lately learning how to make Gulf Boulevard more secure for pedestrians thru engineering.

“They’re busy doing the big stuff,” Moses stated.

Moses and his buddies, alternatively, are busy with extra minor stuff.

WFTS

They based a voters group, referred to as S.A.F.E., to train vacationers and locals concerning the dangers of jaywalking and the correct approach to move Gulf Boulevard after the problem hit too shut to house.

“We had a dear friend of ours who pulled out of Publix seven-eight weeks ago. And no wrongdoing, she’s driving on the curb lane, and two people in their Sixties were jaywalking, and they met her car, and they died,” stated Moses, his voice trembling with emotion.

Starting this yr, Moses’ group plans to hand out 1000’s of playing cards, each and every concerning the dimension of a industry card, to beachside eating places, inns, and companies. Then, the ones institutions can hand them out to their shoppers.

The card warns pedestrians to “stay alert,” “use crosswalks,” “push the button to alert drivers,” and “make eye contact before crossing.”

“When you pay your bill at a local restaurant or bar, they should hand this to you,” Moses defined as he held up a pattern card. “Not just buried in the welcome packet of the hotel, but the goal will be for the hotel staff member to say, ‘Here, young lady.'”

But that isn’t all.

With permission from the Florida Department of Transportation (F.D.O.T.), Moses stated the group will paint pelican footprints on sidewalks, main guests and locals from the doorways of eating places and inns to the closest crosswalks.

A St. Pete Beach resident, Carolyn James, stated the simple concept must inspire pedestrians, particularly younger ones, to shuttle throughout Gulf Boulevard safely.”

“We are going to get started proper via the Chick-fil-A, proper via the main seashore house,” James said. “People simply fail to remember, they usually simply need to get to the nearest distance with out it being the most secure distance.”

The safety push even includes a mascot if all that wasn’t enough.

“Pete the Safety Pelican,” said Moses before pecking the human-sized pelican on the bill. “Love you! You had some fish nowadays, guy.”

WFTS

Moses admits the solutions would possibly sound foolish and simple, however he thinks they’ll lend a hand clear up a serious downside.

“We’re not going to stop jaywalking, but we hope to educate people to be more aware when they cross the street,” he stated.

According to Moses, the solutions will take six to one year to roll out.

He and the opposite volunteers stated none in their solutions could be imaginable with out the improve of the City of St. Pete Beach and F.D.O.T.