St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Tampa Pride Parade will march down the streets of Ybor City this weekend and amongst the points of interest might be a large hen. It’s the mascot for St. Pete’s news LGBTQ-friendly bar, Cocktail St. Pete.

“A Bar that’s focused on the gay community that has obviously been turned into a big sensation,” stated proprietor David Fischer, who opened the Central Avenue night time membership remaining 12 months.

- Advertisement -

Fischer at all times sought after to open a bar the place everybody felt welcome.

“And we felt as though there was an opportunity to have more offerings for them and have a safe space where they felt comfortable and a nice place to go and feel like they could be who they were,” stated Fischer.

Kaitlyn and Desiree stated it’s nice to grasp the native industry community sees and hears them.

- Advertisement -

“Love is love and we couldn’t be happier to live in Tampa Bay and celebrate it with everyone else who lives here as well,” stated Kaitlyn Lampasso.

Jerry Hobson stated there’s a sense of camaraderie each and every time he steps via the door.

“With a lot of stuff that’s happening in our society today, you can always come here and feel a sense of protection and a place where you can be yourself and it’s a happy place really,” stated Hobson.

- Advertisement -

Cocktail gives much more than simply beverages. They are looking to determine a resort-style environment, entire with a swimming pool and resort, all proper on the similar belongings.

“This used to be all weeds here and a side yard and now obviously it’s a space where you can come and enjoy and hang out in the sun and we get straight people as well as gay people,” stated Fischer.

Fischer was hoping to encourage different individuals of the LGBTQ community to observe their hearts.

“You don’t really have large corporations doing bars that are focused on the LGBTQ Community so it has to be local business owners who feel comfortable investing this kind of money into a market,” stated Fischer.