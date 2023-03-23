Chicago residents sound alarm after 2 women found dead, teen missing

Chicago residents are tough solutions after two missing women have been found lifeless of their Southwest Side group in contemporary weeks — and a teen now seems to be missing.

“It’s hard to believe and hard to comprehend that in the year 2023, we still find bodies of dead women and no answers,” Little Village resident Selene Partida mentioned all over a press convention Wednesday held outdoor the realm’s Chicago Police Department detective department headquarters.

Little Village resident Selene Partida speaks outdoor the Chicago Police Department's Area Four headquarters, March 22, 2023.

In February, a contemporary Guatemalan migrant, 20-year-old Reyna Cristina Ical Seb, was once found shot to loss of life in a Little Village alley, Chicago ABC station WLS reported. No arrests had been made within the case.

Last week, the frame of 21-year-old Rosa Chacon was once found after she went missing on Jan. 18, in line with her circle of relatives and the non-public detective they employed after rising pissed off with the police investigation.

Her frame was once additionally found in a Little Village alley, tied up and wrapped in a white sheet in a buying groceries cart, her family told WLS. Relatives mentioned they recognized her by way of the tattoos on her frame, and that the Cook County clinical examiner will decide her purpose and means of loss of life.

No arrests had been made if so, as smartly, as her circle of relatives requires justice.

A Chicago Police spokesperson advised ABC News that the deaths stay underneath investigation by way of space detectives and there are not any updates at the incidents at the moment.

“Who did this? Why did they do this?” Chacon’s older sister, Elizabeth Bello, mentioned all over Wednesday’s press match. “Regardless of her past, she is a human being. She is a person and we need justice.”

Now, 15-year-old Azreya Lomeli has no longer been observed for greater than every week, in line with the Little Village Community Council, which held Wednesday’s press match with the teen’s circle of relatives.

The police spokesperson didn’t have get admission to to missing individual’s studies and was once not able to substantiate if one were filed for Azreya.

Activist Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, accused native police of no longer doing sufficient to analyze the instances.

Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council, speaks outdoor the Chicago Police Department’s Area Four headquarters, March 22, 2023. WLS

“We demand that they pay the same attention that would have done when somebody gets killed in Lakeview or in Wrigleyville or in the Gold Coast,” he mentioned.

Activists and residents plan to satisfy with police later this month to speak about their issues over violence locally, WLS reported.