St. Martin’s Wine Bistro will be reopening at a brand new location in Old East Dallas, with the eating place confirming its upcoming house at 4223 Bryan St. The construction, which is located on the nook of Bryan Street and North Peak Street, previously performed host to 3 tenants: L B’s Antiques and Estate, L&W Vintage and More, and Marcelo Garcia Jiu-Jitsu.

In addition to being shut to the brand new location, Bangkok City Restaurant is positioned simply throughout Peak from the impending website online, whilst Vietnam Restaurant is positioned catty-cornered reverse to St. Martin’s.

St. Martin’s made a statement by way of social media on May eighth, pointing out that May twentieth will be its remaining day of provider at its present location on Greenville Avenue (the place it’s been open since 1980). Known for its romantic vibes and reside piano, the French eating place has turn out to be the newest in a line of Lower Greenville establishments to shutter, following The Grape in 2019, San Francisco Rose in 2017, and Blue Goose Cantina again in March.

Restaurant proprietor Mohsen Heidari discussed to The Dallas Morning News that the rent for the Greenville area was once coming to an finish, with St. Martin’s aiming to open its new location via summer season.