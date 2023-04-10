Sprint car driver Justin Owen, 26, killed in crash at Indiana track

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from accidents he suffered when his car crashed all over a race in southeastern Indiana, the U.S. Auto Club introduced. He was once 26.

Owen’s car struck the out of doors wall and flipped a number of instances alongside the 3rd flip in a qualifying race Saturday evening for the AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship at Lawrenceburg Speedway, USAC mentioned.

Justin Owen, a dash car competitor for greater than a decade, succumbed to accidents sustained in a crash all over Saturday’s USAC @AMSOILINC National Sprint Car match at @BurgSpeedway. USAC ship its inner most condolences to his circle of relatives & buddies. Full Story: https://t.co/COTliIddde pic.twitter.com/YGVypZzS58 — USAC Racing (@USACNation) April 9, 2023

USAC canceled the rest of the development after the crash.

Owen was once the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway with two function wins and the identify in 2022, USAC mentioned. It was once Owen’s first crown at the three/8-mile grime oval the place he competed in the dash car department for the previous a number of seasons.

Among his most sensible achievements had been a victory in the season-closing Dick Gaines Memorial all over his Lawrenceburg championship season in 2022, USAC mentioned. In 2019, Owen had 3 victories, at the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway, his 2nd victory in the development after one in 2016; at Indiana’s Paragon Speedway; and at Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions match.

With USAC, Owen made two function begins, each at Lawrenceburg, in 2019 and 2021.

“USAC expresses its deepest condolences to Justin’s family, team and many friends throughout the racing community,” the membership mentioned.

Tony Stewart Racing reacted to Owen’s dying on social media.

“It’s never easy to be reminded how quickly things happen in this sport or that we’re not promised tomorrow,” the race team tweeted. “Keeping the family, friends and fans of Justin Owen in our prayers. We’re so sorry for your loss.”

Racer Chase Briscoe additionally stated Owen’s dying on social media, noting that he had “raced against Justin quite a bit in sprint cars.”

Ended up seventh this night banging the forums, had numerous a laugh and preferred the chance. Post race I discovered in regards to the passing of Justin Owen, raced towards Justin rather just a little in dash automobiles. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his circle of relatives. pic.twitter.com/losYQ36rU0 — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) April 9, 2023

