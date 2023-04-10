5-year-old girl shot and killed on California freeway, police say

Three suspects had been arrested in Santa Cruz, police stated.

A 5-year-old girl was once shot and killed on a Bay Area highway Saturday evening simply prior to 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol stated.

The capturing on Interstate 880 close to Dixon Landing Road was once one in all two reported within the house, Santa Cruz Police stated.

Three suspects had been arrested in Santa Cruz County, officers stated. Santa Cruz Police stated they initiated a automobile forestall after finding a automobile at about 9:30 p.m. that they suspected of being concerned with the shootings.

“The vehicle did not yield, and a pursuit was initiated,” police stated in a statement. “During the pursuit on Hwy 17, officers observed the vehicle’s occupants discarding a firearm from the car. The suspect driver stopped a short distance later.”

Police later recovered the firearm thrown from the automobile, they stated.

This is a creating tale. Please take a look at again for updates.