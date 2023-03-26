Spring is here – CBS News

This previous week has been one full of uncertainty.

Would much more brackets be busted in a March Madness stuffed with upsets? For that subject, would much more banks fail? Would a former president be indicted and hauled into courtroom for arraignment? Would rates of interest upward push, and by way of how a lot? Would the elements phenomena known as “atmospheric rivers” proceed to flood the west?

- Advertisement -

The week wore on. Americans have been wiped out. But the previous week had no less than one forged glimmer of simple task. The vernal equinox arrived. Spring started. In some portions of the rustic, buds started to bloom. In others, daffodil and crocus shoots driven via previously frozen earth. And, regardless of athletic upsets, and floods, regardless of politics and economics, regardless of Grand Juries, spring has arrived. How unhealthy can issues actually be?

Trending News

- Advertisement -



