Kyrie Irving addresses fan getting kicked from Hornets game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While talking to journalists following Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving talked a couple of fan who gave the impression to be ejected from the game.

The broadcast then pointed cameras on the fan in query, who then gave the impression to be escorted away from his seat via safety.

A fan has been ejected for heckling Kyrie Irving

- Advertisement - “[The fan] just called me on my name, so I just had to make sure I looked him eye-to-eye see if he would say it to my face,” Irving stated. “A lot of fans say things when you’re turning your head or they say it in a crowd cause they can get away with it. But majority of the time if I can look a fan in the face and see if they really want to say that to me then… he yelled and I handled it.”

Irving didn’t pass into element about what the fan stated to him.

Sunday’s game used to be every other expensive loss for the Mavs as they proceed to struggle their approach to the playoffs. Following back-to-back losses to the Hornets, Dallas is recently out of the play-in match.

