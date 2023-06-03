Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Expands With Dallas-Based Flight School





Spirit Airlines, a Florida-based ultra-low-cost provider, has teamed up with Denton-based US Aviation Academy to extend its pilot pool in Texas. This transfer is predicted to provide trainee pilots to enroll in the Spirit base situated at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Upon crowning glory of the flight coaching, the alumni are certified to use for the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Program, equipped they’ve amassed a complete of 500 hours of flight time and won suggestions from the academy leaders. The decided on cadets will then need to go through an interview procedure sooner than receiving a conditional task be offering from Spirit Airlines. The enlargement in airline operations has made it crucial for Spirit Airlines to enlarge its pilot pipeline, in line with Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot on the airline. US Aviation Academy supplies pilot and cadet techniques in particular designed to profit each trainee pilots and attainable airline employers. They are partnering with a spread of US carriers, together with United Airlines and Southwest, to supply a right away freeway for long run pilots.