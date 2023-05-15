Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Sperm whale protection focus of marine sanctuary creation in Caribbean | 60 Minutes



In a record featured on 60 Minutes, CBS News showcased the creation of a marine sanctuary in the Caribbean that objectives to offer protection to the seriously endangered sperm whale species. The maintain is positioned off the coast of Dominica, and journalist Cecilia Vega dove headfirst into the efforts being made to protect those animals from the a lot of threats they face.

This sanctuary comes at a time when sperm whales are grappling with quite a lot of demanding situations reminiscent of plastic air pollution that contaminates their herbal habitat along side noise air pollution and send moves, which can result in deadly accidents. Thus, the creation of this secure house units a vital precedent for protecting marine existence and organising sustainable ocean practices.

