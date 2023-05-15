A Texas woman was fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion, police say

According to police, a person shot and killed his female friend all over a disagreement in a Dallas automobile parking space as a result of he didn’t need her to have an abortion.

As of Friday, the suspect was being hung on a homicide fee.

Texas not too long ago banned abortions after roughly six weeks of being pregnant in September 2021. However, since Roe v. Wade was overturned ultimate summer season, virtually all abortions, aside from clinical emergencies, had been halted in Texas.

The sufferer, Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was with her boyfriend, Harold Thompson, 22, when he tried to position her in a chokehold on Wednesday. Gonzalez had simply returned from Colorado, the place she had long past to have an abortion.

An affidavit for his arrest states that Thompson, who is assumed to be the daddy of the kid, didn’t need Gonzalez to have an abortion. Surveillance photos from the automobile parking space presentations Gonzalez shrugging him off, and the couple continues strolling. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez within the head. She falls to the bottom, and he shoots her more than one occasions ahead of fleeing, in step with the affidavit.

Thompson was taken into custody later that day and is recently being held with out bond on the Dallas County Jail. Court information didn’t point out the title of an legal professional who may discuss on behalf of the accused.

Gonzalez’s sister was provide on the scene and heard the capturing. Another witness noticed Thompson attempt to choke Gonzalez however was not able to name the police as a result of she didn’t have her cell phone with her.

At the time of the capturing, Thompson had already been charged with assaulting a circle of relatives member, who reported that he had choked her in March. The March affidavit does now not particularly title Gonzalez because the sufferer, but it surely does state that the woman knowledgeable the police that Thompson had “beat her up multiple times throughout the entirety of their relationship” and that he had knowledgeable the police on the time that the woman was pregnant together with his kid.

According to the affidavit, the woman “reiterated that she is scared of the suspect because he had made threats to harm her family and her children.”