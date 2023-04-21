Friday, April 21, 2023
SpaceX Starship rocket explodes after maiden launch

By accuratenewsinfo
On Thursday morning, the SpaceX Starship, a rocket thought to be to be probably the most robust ever constructed, underwent its first-ever launch in Texas. However, simply moments after its maiden voyage, the spacecraft suffered a catastrophic explosion prime within the environment. The explosion of the Starship rocket is a vital setback for its writer, SpaceX. This incident has generated breaking news, with CBS News reporting at the incident. Audiences can keep knowledgeable in this and different breaking news tales by the use of browser notifications from CBS News. Those who want well timed and unique reporting can activate notifications now to verify they’re at all times within the know.

