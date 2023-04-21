Last year’s scare in New York will stand to Sligo, says Noel McGuire

Sligo selector Noel McGuire says that their break out from New York final yr will stand to them in the next day’s Connacht semi-final.

On a particularly anxious weekend of inter-county task, there’s little question as to what essentially the most novel fixture is because the exiles glance to surf the momentum from their historical penalty shootout win over Leitrim and achieve a provincial last for the primary time.

When the 2 facets met in the Bronx final yr, they had been degree in the final mins earlier than Sligo kicked the final 4 issues for a 1-16 to 0-15 victory and McGuire notes how New York have retained the majority of that staff and added some high quality to it in the interim.

“The fact that we were in New York last year, that’s going to be an advantage to us,” he stated.

“We’ve performed in opposition to a large number of those guys earlier than, they have got added a couple of gamers to their staff. There is expectation however I feel this staff has matured so much over the previous couple of years.

“Numerous those guys are in their mid 20s, have a large number of soccer performed at this degree and feature truly come into themselves. That expectation is one thing that they’ve handled over the previous couple of weeks and consider they will be ready to take care of it once more this weekend.

“We’re in the right headspace, definitely.”

McGuire admits that dealing with a New York aspect liberated via a long-awaited Championship win is a “very dangerous” prospect.

He added: “Looking at their efficiency in the Leitrim sport, although it was once on that (astroturf) floor, however I don’t suppose that makes lots of distinction.

“They had the enjoy of travelling over for the Tailteann Cup final yr as neatly so this isn’t fully new to them, so it is a bonus to them in that regard that they’ve the enjoy of travelling final yr, enjoying on a grass floor with the vast majority of the similar squad of gamers once more.

“We clearly have aggressive video games below our belt however I’m positive that they had a large number of paintings finished to take out Leitrim and they’ve a few weeks now to goal us.





“They will have a lot of data on us over the last number of games and have a lot more information on us than we would have on them.”

