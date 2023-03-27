South reels from deadly tornado outbreak as new storm takes aim in the West

The identical storm gadget is forecast to linger in the Southeast on Monday.

Communities in the southern United States woke up Monday morning reeling from a deadly tornado outbreak and robust thunderstorms.

Over the weekend, a minimum of 27 tornadoes have been reported throughout 5 states — Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Officials mentioned a minimum of 25 other people died in Mississippi, the place one long-track tornado left a path of destruction for roughly 59 miles. There was once a minimum of one storm-related loss of life in Alabama, the place officers mentioned a person succumbed to his injures after being rescued through first responder.

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden authorized crisis aid for Mississippi on Sunday.

Weather signals issued for Alabama and Georgia on March 27, 2023. ABC News

- Advertisement -

The newest forecast from the National Weather Service presentations the identical storm gadget will linger in the Southeast on Monday with harmful winds, massive hail and an remoted tornado danger. Parts of southern Georgia and South Carolina shall be in the bullseye, together with the towns of Columbus, Savannah and Charleston. Flood watches and warnings had been issued for spaces of Alabama and Georgia.

Parts of southern Georgia and South Carolina shall be in the bullseye of a storm on March 27, 2023. ABC News

- Advertisement -

A new storm is about to reach on the West Coast on Monday night time, bringing heavy rain and wind alongside the shore and heavy snow to the mountains. The heavy rain is predicted to achieve the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning, however gusty winds will start Monday. Parts of northern California may just see native rainfall quantities of two to five inches.

Locally 2 to five” of rain conceivable for portions of northern California with this storm gadget ABC News

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a wintry weather storm caution for portions of the Sierra Nevada mountain vary in northern California, the place native snowstorm quantities of two to 4 ft is conceivable over the coming days.

In the mountains, heavy snow is predicted, Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Sierra the place in the community 2 to 4 ft conceivable over the subsequent a number of days ABC News

This new storm gadget is forecast to brush throughout the nation, brining extra serious climate to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday. Areas from Texas to Wisconsin may just see a significant outbreak of serious climate on Friday, with threats of tornadoes, harmful winds and large hail.

To the north, a overdue season wintry weather storm is conceivable from Dakotas to Minnesota, WI and MI ABC News

Meanwhile, a overdue season wintry weather storm may just hit spaces additional north, from the Dakotas to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

ABC News’ Victoria Arancio, Dan Amarante, Matt Foster, Kenton Gewecke, Rob Marciano, Will McDuffie, Juan Renteria, Jim Scholz and Ben Stein contributed to this file.