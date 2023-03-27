Election legislation roundup: Florida House of Representatives







As of March 19, Ballotpedia has tracked 13 election-related bills in the Florida House of Representatives since the beginning of the year. Of the 13, Ballotpedia tracked one from March 13 to March 19. Republicans sponsored the bill. The bill is:

FL H1611: City of Bartow, Polk County, state Rep. Melony Bell, R-Bartow. The bill creates the Creates Clear Springs Stewardship District and provides a charter for it.

- Advertisement -

During the week of March 13-19, Ballotpedia tracked 92 House election-related bills nationally. As of March 19, Ballotpedia has tracked 1,059 House bills nationally. Ballotpedia tracked the most House bills this year in the New York State Assembly with 138, while Ballotpedia tracked the fewest House bills in the Massachusetts House of Representatives with zero. Republicans sponsored 491 of these bills, while Democrats sponsored 430. Third party sponsorship and bills with no sponsors accounted for 74 bills, while bipartisan legislators sponsored 64.

As of March 19, Ballotpedia has tracked 561 House bills in Democratic trifectas and 392 House bills in Republican trifectas. A trifecta is when one political party holds the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Ballotpedia has tracked 106 House bills in states where neither party holds trifecta control.

The Florida House is scheduled to be in session from March 7 to May 5 this year. In 2022, Ballotpedia tracked 13 House bills related to election administration. Zero of these bills passed both chambers. Florida is a Republican trifecta.

- Advertisement -

Additional reading:

Florida House of RepresentativesFloridaState Politics





- Advertisement -

This article First appeared in the center square