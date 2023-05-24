South Florida Sheriff Warns Criminals Illegally Redeeming Frequent Flyer Miles – NBC 6 South Florida

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in South Florida has issued a caution after a couple of reviews of criminals illegally redeeming airline common flyer miles or credit. The Sheriff’s Office published that during a minimum of one case, the sufferer’s non-public information used to be hacked or to be had on-line and that during all circumstances, the stolen miles have been value 1000’s of bucks. It remains to be unknown which airways the stolen miles have been from. However, this type of crime isn’t new. In 2015, a Miami faculty pupil used to be arrested for allegedly stealing over $200,000 value of (*6*) Airlines common flyer miles from a minimum of six other other people.

The pupil used to be believed to be converting other people’s account emails and passwords to take regulate and redeem the miles. The Points Guy’s Senior Aviation creator, Zach Griff, emphasised the significance of defending loyalty account information the similar means one would give protection to a checking account, the use of robust passwords and accepting two-factor authentication whether it is introduced. Griff additionally really helpful tracking accounts often. Thieves would possibly now not get into a person’s pockets or credit card information, but when they may be able to hack into the common flyer account, they may be able to make reservations for flights with out the sufferer’s wisdom.

NBC6 attempted to succeed in out to a number of airways to peer if that they had recorded an build up on this crime and the way they counsel consumers give protection to their accounts. The corporate remains to be ready to listen to again from maximum airways. A Delta spokesperson mentioned that that they had now not observed reviews of fraudulent process associated with SkyMiles redemption commute, including that they supply a number of approach of steering for patrons on delta.com on the best way to be vigilant and record incidents to the airline. NBC6 has asked incident reviews from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.