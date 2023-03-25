South Africa vs West Indies 2023, 1st T20I – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Match Prediction

South Africa and West Indies are set to fasten horns within the three-match T20 International (T20I) sequence, beginning at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, March 25.

Captains of either side have a slightly lesser enjoy within the shortest layout. While the Proteas might be led by means of Aiden Markram, who’s a brand new skipper of the facet, the vacationers will probably be captained by means of Rovman Powell, who simplest has one T20I – in conjunction with 3 ODIs – as West Indies skipper below his belt.

In the hot T20I World Cup, South Africans misplaced to the Netherlands in Adelaide and have been eradicated from the operating for the semifinals. Windies, then again, had a horrible marketing campaign because the didn’t make it to the gang level after dealing with defeats in opposition to Scotland and Ireland to complete backside in their staff.

Pitch file:

The observe at Supersport Park is understood for its constant tempo and jump, which makes it a favourite amongst rapid bowlers. But it has a tendency to decelerate as the sport progresses so the spinners may come into play as neatly.

Probable XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (captain), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (captain), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Captain’s nook:

“Things happen very quickly in T20 cricket, so you want to try to stay as far ahead of the game as you can as a captain. You try to predict things; try to get a lot of information before the game on certain match-ups that can work in our favour. If we can commit to those options and not worry about the outcome, we give ourselves the best chance,” mentioned Markram forward of the primary T20I.

“The guys who have been on the whole tour, it’s important for them to feed us with information. And it’s for us who have been here for just a short time to adjust fast. It’s good that the conditions aren’t a lot different from the Caribbean,” mentioned Powell.

Match Prediction:

Case 1

West Indies wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay ranking: 45-55

South Africa overall: 160-170

Case 2

South Africa wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay ranking: 35-45

West Indies overall: 140-150

South Africa to win the competition.