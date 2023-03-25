Reece James withdraws from England squad due to ‘ongoing issue’

Reece James has left the England camp and returned to Chelsea due to an ‘ongoing factor’.
The right-back used to be anticipated to get started Sunday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in opposition to Ukraine at Wembley after Kyle Walker performed all 90 mins of Thursday’s 2-1 win away at Italy. But James has failed to end up his health and can reconvene with Chelsea at their Cobham coaching base.
A observation from England learn: “Reece James has withdrawn from the England squad and will not feature against Ukraine on Sunday.
“The full-back has returned to Chelsea for overview on an ongoing factor.
“No replacements are planned as Gareth Southgate’s squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, continue their preparations at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground.”
Though James’ health document is patchy and he used to be struggling with a hamstring damage previous this month, he joined up with the England squad this week having performed 90 mins in two of Chelsea’s ultimate 3 video games ahead of the global wreck and used to be anticipated to be are compatible and wholesome.
He got here on as an Eighty fifth-minute exchange on Thursday for Bukayo Saka as 10-man England sought to grasp onto their lead.
James ignored England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup marketing campaign after maintaining a knee damage within the autumn.
Chelsea can be hoping that James’ drawback is not critical forward of a hectic month that sees them face the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
James has already ignored 17 video games for Chelsea this season – 15 for his knee drawback, one for a hamstring factor and one on account of sickness.
Prior to this season, James has been reported as to having 9 different accidents right through his time within the Chelsea senior setup, lacking a complete of 51 suits for the Blues.
